The Best Early Black Friday Deals on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and More

Looking to buy a new MacBook, AirPods, iPad, iMac, or Apple accessories? Check out the best Black Friday deals on various Apple products. With the chip shortage, it is a good idea to get your order in early as most products will likely be in short supply during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The deals on most MacBooks are pretty modest, with the AirPods being heavily discounted. The iPad Pro also sees a decent discount of $50-$100 depending on the model you pick.

M1 MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook Air is available with a $100 discount on Amazon. It retails for $999, but post the $100 discount, you can get it for $899. The 512GB storage variant also sees a similar $100 discount to $1,149.

M1 MacBook Pro

Amazon only has the 512GB M1 MacBook Pro in stock with a $150 discount. That’s a pretty good deal as it drops the price of the machine to $1,349. The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro might not be as powerful as the M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros, but it still packs enough punch for daily use, and unless you have a very demanding workload, you won’t regret this purchase.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and 16-core GPU is available for $2,449 on Amazon after a $50 discount. A modest discount, but considering that the machine was just launched, this is a good deal.

M1 Mac mini

The M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage sees a modest $50 discount on Amazon. This brings down its price to $649. Not the best, but if you are in a hurry, this is the most discount you can get right now.

AirPods Pro

Apple silently updated the AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case in October. Amazon is already offering a hefty discount of $59 on this variant, bringing its price down to $189 from $249. At this price, the AirPods Pro is a no-brainer over the AirPods 3.

AirPods Max

If you have been eyeing the AirPods Max for a while, Amazon is offering up to $70 off on them. The headphones carry a retail price of $549, but after the discount, you can get them for $479.

iPad Pro

The M1 iPad Pro is available with a $50-$100 discount on Amazon. The 11-inch model sees a $50 discount to $749, while the 12.9-inch model is available for $1,099 after a $100 discount.

Found a better pre-Black Friday deal on Apple products not mentioned above? Drop a comment and share them with our readers.