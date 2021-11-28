Best iPhone Cyber Monday 2021 Deals

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is still here, meaning you can still score a good deal on an iPhone. If you plan to buy a new iPhone for yourself or your family, check out the best Cyber Monday iPhone deals from various retailers.

All the US carriers are offering similar deals on the iPhone 13 series and the iPhone 12 for Cyber Monday as they were during Black Friday. You get up to $1000 off when you take a new line and trade in your old phone.

Best Cyber Monday Deals on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

Verizon – If you plan to add a new line or switch to one of Verizon’s Unlimited plans, you will be eligible to get up to $800 off on the second iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro unit. You can save up to $1000 when you trade in your old or damaged smartphone for a new iPhone 13 Pro/Max purchase from Verizon. Lastly, if you pair your iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max purchase with an iPad from Verizon, you’ll be eligible to receive up to $250 in credit over 24 or 30 months.

AT&T – AT&T is offering up to $1000 off on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. You need to purchase the device on an eligible installment plan and trade in a qualifying smartphone to receive up to $1000 in bill credits. AT&T highlights you can get the iPhone 13 Pro Max for as low as $2.78 per month after all discounts. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13/mini will be effectively free under this deal.

T-Mobile – To get the iPhone 13/mini and iPhone 13 Pro for free with T-Mobile, you need to trade in an eligible device to get up to $1000 off and activate a new line on the Magenta Max plan. If you don’t take the Magenta plan, you will qualify to receive monthly bill credits totaling $500 for trading in an eligible phone. There’s a similar offer available for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, though it won’t be free since it has a higher retail price.

You can get the same deals from Best Buy, so if you want, you can purchase the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro from your nearest Best Buy instead of going to a carrier store.

Once you have ordered your new iPhone, check out the best iPhone 13 accessories to complement your purchase.

Best Cyber Monday Deals on iPhone 12

Verizon – You can get a second iPhone 12 unit at up to $699 off from Verizon if you take a new line with an Unlimited plan. You can also get up to $250 off on an iPad or up to $150 off on the Apple Watch, though these offers are only available online.

T-Mobile – The Un-carrier is offering up to $730 off on iPhone 12 series in 24 or 30 monthly bill credits when you add a new line and trade in an eligible device. You can also get up to $130 off towards the purchase of the AirPods 2/3 and AirPods Pro if you are on the Magenta MAX plan and trade in an eligible device.

Cyber Monday is your last chance to get the iPhone 13 series or the iPhone 12 at a discount. So make sure to grab the deal you like as soon as possible.