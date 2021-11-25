If you are looking to subscribe to a VPN service, Black Friday is a great time to do so, as most VPN providers are offering some hefty discounts on their yearly subscriptions. Check out the best VPN deals for Black Friday 2021 below.

There are several VPN providers out there that are offering great discounts for Black Friday. Depending on your budget and requirement, you will find a VPN fit for your use below.

Best VPN Deals on Black Friday 2021

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is among the top VPN services for iPhones and iPads. It has over 3,000+ servers in 164 locations across 94 countries. It supports up to 5 devices at once, does not log your browsing history, and has a kill switch as well. The most significant advantage of ExpressVPN is that it is based out of the British Virgin Islands, which puts it out of any intelligence-sharing agreements.

A yearly subscription to ExpressVPN usually costs $155, but it is currently down to $99.95 for Black Friday. You get three additional months free as well, so you are paying just $99.95 for 15 months.

➤ Deal

NordVPN

NordVPN is another top-rated and highly rated VPN service out there. The 1-year plan has a subscription fee of $143.40, but it is currently discounted by 58 percent to $59. The 2-year plan has a 68 percent discount which means instead of $286.80, you will only have to pay $89 for it.

➤ Deal

TunnelBear

Easily one of the most popular VPN services out there. While TunnelBear has a free tier, it only offers a measly 500MB of free data every month. The paid version, in comparison, provides one with access to unlimited data. A yearly subscription to TunnelBear usually costs $119.98, but it is currently discounted to $59.88. The two-year license sees an even more significant discount of 58%, and you can get it for just $99.99.

➤ Deal

IPVanish

With over 1200 servers in 75 countries, the biggest benefit of IPVanish is that it supports up to 10 devices. Most other VPNs only support up to 5 devices. One issue with IPVanish is that the company is based in the US, which means the law enforcement agencies can demand your personal information. Nonetheless, if you need a VPN service that you will use sparingly, IPVanish does the job.

You can get a yearly subscription to IPVanish for only $38.38 this Black Friday after a 70% discount. The 2-year plan also has a 73 percent discount, and you will be billed only $69.98 for it.

➤ Deal

Black Friday deals on other popular VPN services:

VyprVPN ($60 for 1 year) – Deal

VPN Unlimited ($99.99/Lifetime, 75 percent off) – Deal

CyberGhost VPN ($99/3 years) – Deal

HideMyAss (Up to 54 percent off on 3-year plan) – Deal

What’s your preferred VPN service? What do you look for when buying a VPN service? Drop a comment and let us know!

You can also check out our other Black Friday deals roundup below.

➤ Best AirPods and AirPods Pro Black Friday 2021 Deals

➤ Black Friday 2021: Best iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Deals