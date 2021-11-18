B&H ‘Holiday Head Start ‘Sale Offers Hefty Discounts on Macs

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or other Apple gear, check out these Holiday Head start Sale deals from B&H Photo Video on various Apple products. Given the ongoing chip shortage that hasn’t slowed down, we suggest you make your purchases early before the Black Friday hype catches on.

Ahead of Black Friday next week, B&H is offering hefty discounts on the MacBook Air and several variants of the Mac mini and MacBook Pro to choose from.

2020 M1 MacBook Air

The 256GB M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM from late 2020 has a $100 discount on its $999 sticker price. You can snag this for $899. The 256GB/16GB variant also sports a $100 discount, bringing its price down to $1,099.

The early 2020 Intel-based MacBook Air with 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM also has a remarkable $200 discount. This brings the $999 price down to $799. We don’t recommend you get this, but if you’re on a tight budget, this could be your best option.

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro

If you’re interested in a more powerful laptop, the 13.3-inch M1-powered MacBook Pro with 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM from late 2020 is available for a $100 discount on its $1,299 sticker price. So, you pay just $1,199 for it. Additionally, the 512GB/8GB variant has a $150 discount, bringing the effective price down to $1,349. The 1TB/16GB variant is also on a $100 discount, available for $1,799. Lastly, the top-end 2TB/16GB variant is also discounted by $100, costing $2,199.

If you’re on a tight budget and can’t afford Apple’s M1 goodness yet, the mid-2020 13-inch MacBook Pro has a fantastic $300 discount. This brings the $1,299 sticker price down to an affordable $999. For the price, you get the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor with 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM.

M1 iPad Pro

If you’re in the market for a device with a smaller form-factor, the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro launched earlier this year could interest you. For $899, you can get the Wi-Fi model with 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM.

The larger 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is also available for a $100 discount on its $1,099 sticker price. So, you pay just $999 for the model with 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM.

Mac mini

If you want the power of Apple’s M1 chip mated with the functionality of a desktop computer, you’re in luck. This year, the late 2020 M1-powered Mac mini is available for just $999 after a $100 discount applied to its sticker price of $1,099.

If you’re not keen to experience the M1 chip and just need a basic Mac mini, the Intel-powered variant is available with a substantial $250 discount on its sticker price of $799. You pay just $549.

If you spot other great pre-Black Friday deals, do share them with us in the comments section below!

