Tim Cook Explains Why Apple Launched the Self Service Repair Program

Last week, Apple celebrated the launch of an “entirely reimagined” version of The Grove Apple Store in Los Angeles. In an interview with KTLA’s Rich DeMuro at the event, CEO Tim Cook briefly touched upon the company’s recent decision to give DIY enthusiasts access to genuine Apple parts, manuals, and tools for repairs.

From early next year, it will allow iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 customers to pick from 200+ parts for repairing common issues with the battery, cameras, and screen. Later in 2022, Apple plans to add Macs to the list of self-repairable devices.

Addressing why Apple chose to launch the Self Service Repair program, Cook said:

“Well, we realized that there were some people who wanted to do this and that are trained to do this. They’re the Popular Mechanics crowd if you will, which I love and have been focused on my entire life. It feels good to put the manuals out there and get the parts out there that enables people to do this. Still, if you’re not comfortable doing that, we encourage you to come in the Apple Store and get it done for you. That’s still the best way for most people (sic).”

The Grove Apple Store first opened in 2002 and is now twice its original size. Cook personally graced the store opening event alongside the entire cast of Apple TV+ hit show Ted Lasso and called the evening “unforgettable.”

In his interview, Cook reiterated that the iPhone maker remains “very focused” on technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and autonomy.

“We’re very focused on augmented reality, we’re very focused on artificial intelligence… we’re very focused on autonomy, we’re very focused on all these things that are core technologies, and we’ll use them in a variety of ways. “Of course… Apple will always have something that is the next big thing. And fortunately we have a lot of things that are the current big things.”

You can check out Cook’s full interview below. But before you get started, do let us know what you are hoping the Self Service Repair program will shape up to become.