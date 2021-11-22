Deal: AirPods Pro Drop to Their Lowest-Ever Price Ahead of Black Friday

Ahead of Black Friday later this week, Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro to its lowest-ever price of $169.99. That’s a whopping $79 discount off their retail price of $249.

Amazon frequently discounts the AirPods Pro to as low as $180, but this is the lowest price we tracked for the wireless earbuds over the last month. Remember that this is the updated version of AirPods Pro with MagSafe support, so you can use the MagSafe wireless charger with them.

Apple first released the AirPods Pro in October 2019. While they have been in the market for nearly two years now, they are still considered among the best wireless earbuds out there. The tight integration with other Apple products also gives it an edge over other wireless earbuds in the market.

If you were planning to buy the AirPods Pro during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, this is a deal that you should not miss.

Amazon has a pretty sweet discount on the AirPods 3 as well. The earbuds retail for $179 but can be purchased for $154.99 after a $24 discount. Considering the wireless earbuds launched a few weeks ago, this is a great deal.

If you find a better deal on the AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro, drop a comment and share it with our readers!