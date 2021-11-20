Deal Alert: M1 iPad Pro Drops to Its Lowest Price in Early Black Friday Sale

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering some pretty significant discounts on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Post the discounts, you can get the new M1 iPad Pro at its lowest-ever prices that we have tracked so far.

The M1 iPad Pro has been in short supply since its launch at the beginning of this year. However, Amazon not only has the new iPad Pro in stock but is also offering pretty good discounts on them.

All variants of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro are discounted by $100-$150. The base 128GBWi-Fo only model is available for $999 after a $100 discount. Similarly, the 256GB variant can be purchased for $1,099, down from its original price of $1,199. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants are available with a heftier $150 discount.

Similar discounts are also available on the Wi-Fi + Cellular variants of the M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

The 11-inch iPad Pro is also available with a $50-$100 discount. The 256GB Wi-Fi model can be purchased for $799 after a $100 discount. Other variants are available with a $50 discount.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

The 2020 10.9-inch iPad Air is also at a discount on Amazon, though the deals are not as attractive. The 256GB variant of the tablet is available with a $50 discount that brings its price down to $699. However, the product will only be in stock by the first week of December, so you’ll have to wait a fair bit for your order to arrive.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

