Grab the AirPods Pro at Their Lowest Price Ever With a Whopping $90 Discount

Amazon has the best deals on the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max, discounting them to their lowest-ever prices. If you have been planning to buy a new AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, these are the deals that you should not miss.

AirPods Pro

Amazon is besting its previous offer on the AirPods Pro for Black Friday and has discounted them to $159, down from their price of $249. That’s a massive $90 off of the retail price.

This is by far the best deal that we have tracked on the AirPods Pro so far, and you are unlikely to get a better deal for them during the Black Friday weekend. This is the updated version of AirPods Pro with MagSafe support, so you can use the MagSafe wireless charger with them.

Apple first released the AirPods Pro in October 2019. While they have been in the market for nearly two years now, they are still considered among the best wireless earbuds out there. The tight integration with other Apple products also gives it an edge over other wireless earbuds in the market.

This is the Black Friday deal on AirPods Pro that you should not miss.

AirPods 2

You can get the 2nd gen AirPods at a pretty sweet price of $109 on Amazon after a $50 discount. Again, that’s among the lowest prices we have ever tracked for the wireless earbuds, so you should pull the trigger on this deal instead of waiting for a better offer.

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max is also heavily discounted by Amazon for Black Friday. The headphones usually retail for $549 but can be currently purchased for $429. That’s a $120 discount and the lowest price that we have ever tracked for Apple’s headphones.

If you find a better deal on the AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max, drop a comment and share it with our readers!