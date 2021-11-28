Missed out on some great AirPods or AirPods Pro deal for Black Friday? Worry not, as Cyber Monday is still here, and there are still some tempting deals on Apple’s wireless earbuds that you should not miss.

Check out the hottest Cyber Monday 2021 deals on AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max below.

AirPods Pro

For Cyber Monday, you can get the AirPods Pro at the same price as they were available for Black Friday. The earbuds usually retail for $249. For Black Friday, they were discounted to as low as $170, which is the same price you can get them for during Cyber Monday — an $80 discount.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

You can also get the AirPods Pro from B&H at a $50 discount for $199.

➤ Deal

AirPods 3

Amazon is offering the same deal on the AirPods 3 for Cyber Monday as it did for Black Friday. The earbuds retail for $179 but post a $20 discount, you can get them for just $149.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods 2

Just like Black Friday, the 2nd gen AirPods are also discounted to their lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday. You can grab the wireless earbuds for just $100 on Amazon, down from their retail price of $159. That’s a massive $59 discount, and you are unlikely to find a better deal on them. If you are on a tight budget, you cannot go wrong with the AirPods 2, especially at this price point.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods Max

Missed out on buying the AirPods Max during Black Friday? You can still score them at a $70 discount during Cyber Monday. At $549, the AirPods Max are expensive, but the discounted $479 price tag makes them a bit more manageable.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

B&H is also offering a similar $70 discount on the AirPods Max.

➤ Deal

Did you buy a new pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro this Cyber Monday (or Black Friday)? If so, at what price? Drop a comment and let us know!