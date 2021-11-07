How to Make Animated Memoji Mac User Profile in macOS Monterey 

macOS Monterey introduced a plethora of all-new features, including Focus mode, Smart Folders, and AirPlay on Mac. What caught my attention is the ability to make an animated Memoji as your Mac user profile.

As someone who loves customization, setting up a funny Memoji as a fully personalized user profile on macOS has fascinated me a lot. The best part is the funny reactions on the lock screen, ranging from welcoming you with a broad smile to showing frustration when you enter the wrong password. Memoji is never short of expressions, and it just makes my day.

If you are also into customization, chances are you would find this nifty feature worth a try. Let me show you how to create an animated Memoji user profile in macOS Monterey.

Step 1: Click on the Apple menu in the upper left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Now, select System Preferences in the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Next, choose Users & Groups in the Preferences pane. Alternately, you can also click your user profile located in the upper left section.

Step 4: Next up, ensure that the current user is highlighted in the sidebar.

Step 5: Now, hover the pointer over your profile to reveal the edit option and click on it.

Step 6: Select Memoji in the sidebar and then click on any Memoji to customize it. However, if you wish to design a Memoji from scratch, click the + button and then choose from the tons of features to give a personalized look to your Mac user profile’s Memoji.

You can choose from a ton of different hairstyles, facial expressions, clothes, and other options. What’s more, you also have the option to change the color of the Memoji’s background. So, go your all out to make your Memoji stand out.

Step 7: In the end, click Done and then make sure to hit the Save option to finish.

That’s it! From now onwards, your custom animated Memoji avatar will always welcome you at the login screen. And yes, it will also tickle your funny bone with its reactions, if you ever happen to enter the wrong passwords.

Since there is no limitation, you should experiment with a variety of looks to keep your Memoji user profile in line with special occasions like Halloween and Christmas. That’s enough of me talking. I’ll leave you to play around with your Memoji now! Let us know in the comments below if you found this feature worthwhile.

