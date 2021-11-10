How to Disable 120Hz ProMotion on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

While Android flagships adopted 120Hz high-refresh-rate displays a couple of years ago, iPhone was notably lagging in this department. With iPhone 13 Pro series, Apple has now boarded the high-refresh-rate display bandwagon. The latest iPhone 13 Pro models have a 120Hz ProMotion display. If for some reason, you want to go back to the 60Hz refresh rate and extend the battery life of your iPhone the process, you can easily do so. Here’s how.

The iPhone 13 Pro series carries LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) OLED display, so it can dynamically adjust the refresh rate to as low as 10Hz and as high as 120Hz when required. When you are on an in-game menu or reading an e-book, the iPhone 13 Pro’s display will drop the refresh rate to 10-30Hz to save battery. During gameplay or web browsing, it will go as high as 120Hz to enable smoother scrolling. A fluid scrolling experience might be unnecessary for some users, and it will also impact overall battery endurance.

Limiting the ProMotion display to 60Hz all the time will help improve your iPhone 13 Pro’s battery life. If you are looking to get more out of the battery, follow the steps below to disable ProMotion on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down to the Accessibility menu and tap on it.

Step 3: Select Motion from the following menu.

Step 4: Enable the Limit Frame Rate toggle, and iOS will disable ProMotion on the iPhone 13 Pro series.

The good thing about Apple’s implementation here is that refresh rates higher than 60Hz are disabled. The display will still dynamically drop down to as low as 10Hz when required. Apple took its time to introduce ProMotion display on the iPhone, but it has nailed the implementation.

Disabling ProMotion will set the display refresh rate of your iPhone 13 Pro to 60Hz for all types of content consumption, so you can get the best battery life possible. If you are still not happy with the battery life of your iPhone 13, check out our guide on how to fix iOS 15 battery drain issues.