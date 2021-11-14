How to Encrypt WhatsApp Chat Backups in iCloud on iPhone

WhatsApp has been in damage control mode in the wake of the global outrage that its controversial privacy policy sparked. Recently, it introduced end-to-end encrypted backups for iPhone users. That means you can now encrypt WhatsApp chat backups in iCloud via your iPhone for enhanced protection from hacking.

WhatsApp lets you back up your chat history to iCloud, but the messages and media contained in the chat backups are not end-to-end encrypted. For the uninitiated, end-to-end encryption adds an extra layer of safety to your data, preventing unauthorized access. As a result, only you and the person you are communicating with can access the data.

Since Apple owns iCloud, the security of your private messages is at its mercy. Though the Cupertino giant is comparatively more reliable in offering privacy than its rivals, it does not encrypt iCloud data, meaning hackers or law enforcement agencies can gain access to your backed-up WhatsApp chats.

A sensational iCloud hack could also potentially allow wrong-doers to access your personal data. In a nutshell, WhatsApp has fixed the long-standing security vulnerability, which should give you additional peace of mind.

How to Encrypt and Password Protect WhatsApp Chat Backups in iCloud on iPhone

First, make sure you have updated WhatsApp to the latest version. If you haven’t done it already, navigate to the App Store and tap on your profile at the upper right corner. Now, find WhatsApp and tap Update. Once installed, follow the quick steps below.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 2: Now, tap the Settings tab located in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Next, select Chats.

Step 4: Tap Chat Backup.

Step 5: Select End-to-end Encrypted Backup.

Step 6: Now, tap Continue and create a password or key. Be sure to remember this, or you won’t be able to restore your backup. You can either use a seven-character password or a 64-digit encryption key.

In the end, make sure to tap Done to confirm. Now, sit tight until your end-to-end WhatsApp chat backup is prepared. For smooth-sailing backup, I would recommend you connect your iPhone device to a power source.

Note that if you have enabled iCloud Backup on your iPhone, an unencrypted version of the chat history will automatically be backed up to iCloud. If you would rather back up your WhatsApp chats and media with end-to-end encryption on your iPhone, disable iCloud Backup.

So, that’s how WhatsApp’s new end-to-end encrypted backups work on iOS. As someone who puts privacy first, I believe messages deserve an uncompromised shield against intrusions.

That said, what do you have to say about this new feature? Make sure to share your thoughts about this and the sort of improvements you want to see in this popular messaging app.