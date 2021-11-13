Instagram Could Soon Let You Select What You Want to View on Your Feed

Instagram has been busy rolling out various features to keep users addicted. The photo-sharing app has more changes in the works, as revealed on Twitter by app developer Alessandro Paluzzi. Instagram may finally allow users some control over their infinitely scrollable feeds by choosing which posts they want to view on their main feed.

Presently, the main feed shows users posts of accounts that they follow as well as suggested posts from accounts that Instagram thinks they may be interested in wants them to be interested in. The new feature could let users choose if they want to see only posts of people they follow or of accounts marked as favorites.

#Instagram continues to work on allowing you to choose what to see in the timeline 👀 Just some slight changes to the UI 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/PhcN6qRCTw — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 12, 2021

That’s not all. Instagram has been trying to crack the whip on trolls as well. It is reportedly working on adding moderators to live videos, a feature already available on platforms, such as YouTube and Twitch. This new feature could let users choose one of their live video viewers to help police the comments.

#Instagram is working on the ability to add moderators to the live video 👀 pic.twitter.com/Aqp0bVttwR — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 12, 2021

So far, Instagram has taken a number of steps to improve the safety and security of users on its platform. The Meta-owned app mandated birthday details to continue using the app, in a bid to protect kids by hiding sensitive content from them. Furthermore, it is trying to shield teens from predators by defaulting the account to private for users under the age of 16. Just this week, it started testing the Take a Break feature to stop mindless scrolling.

It remains to be seen if and when these features will be rolled out. Do you think these changes could improve your Instagram-scrolling experience? Let us know in the comments below.