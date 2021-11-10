Instagram Starts Testing “Take a Break” Feature Starting This Week

Today, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri took to Twitter to announce a new beta test for the digital well-being feature in the image-sharing app called “Take a Break.” As the name suggests, the feature encourages users to stop scrolling and take a break from Instagram after a specific time interval.

Mosseri explained that this opt-in feature allows you to receive a reminder to take a break after “a duration of your choosing.” This reminder would be displayed between posts on the main feed. He explained that he is “personally very excited about” this feature.

“What we’re starting to test this week on Instagram is one that I’m actually personally very excited about. It’s called “Take a Break,” and it does what you think it does. If you opt-in, it encourages you to take a break a break from Instagram after you’ve spent a certain amount of time on the app — 10, 20, 30 minutes.” “We’ve worked with third-party experts and gotten advice on what tips there should be and how to frame taking a break.”

The prompt encourages users to “take a moment to reset by closing Instagram” and lists the following suggestions:

Take a few deep breaths

Write down what you’re thinking

Listen to your favorite song

Do something on your to-do list

This test feature will be available for select Instagram users starting this week. Mosseri said that the company could launch it for everyone on the app sometime in December.

Testing “Take a Break” 🧑‍🔬 We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

Given a choice, would you enable the new “Take a Break” feature on Instagram? Let us know in the comments section below!