iOS 15.1 Kernel Exploits Raises Hopes for an iOS 15.1 Jailbreak

The iPhone jailbreak scene has been pretty dull since last year, which can be blamed on the lack of a jailbreak tool for any of the latest iOS 14 point releases. So far, several kernel exploits have been discovered in iOS 15, but nothing tangible has been released to the public so far. Adding fuel to that fire, a security researcher has shared an iOS 15.1 kernel exploit found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iOS 15.1 is the latest release of the OS from Apple, so a kernel exploit for it, which can possibly be used for a jailbreak, will excite a lot of users who are still interested in jailbreaking their iPhones.

The screenshot confirms that the exploit makes it possible to write to the kernel memory, which is essential for jailbreak. However, like with previous exploits, it is now up to talented jailbreak developers to take this exploit and turn it into an iOS 15 jailbreak. There’s still a lot that’s not known about this exploit, so it’s best not to get your hopes up too high about a possible iOS 15 jailbreak. Apple has also introduced several new security measures in iOS 15, including signed system volume protection, that will make jailbreaking the OS more difficult than before.

The good thing is that there seem to be quite a few kernel exploits in iOS 15, so it is only a matter of time before developers are able to find a way to create a jailbreak tool for the OS. Until then, it is recommended that you do not update your iPhone to the latest iOS 15 release, as the chance of a jailbreak tool being released for it first is pretty slim.

Are you still looking to jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 15? If so, why?