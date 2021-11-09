iOS 15.1 vs iOS 15 Speed Test

Apple released iOS 15.1 to the public in the last week of October. The first major point release of iOS 15 introduced SharePlay, ProRes video recording, and plenty of bug fixes. Usually, the first few point releases after a major iOS update also bring about some performance improvement, as Apple tweaks things under the hood. So, does iOS 15.1 perform the same as iOS 15, or does it bring any performance improvements?

YouTuber iAppleBytes has done an in-depth speed test of iOS 15.1 vs. iOS 15.0.2 on a bunch of older iPhones, including the original iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7/8, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11.

In the speed test, iPhones running iOS 15.1 exhibited less lag and general slowness than iOS 15.0.2, but the app launch times and UI smoothness remained the same across both OSes. There was a slight performance uptick on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 7 but nothing major.

iOS 15 itself did not bring any performance regression compared to iOS 14. So, there is only so much that Apple can do with further optimizations. If you are not happy with the performance of your iPhone after installing iOS 15, the iOS 15.1 update is unlikely to change that.

In that case, you might consider resetting your iPhone and setting it up as new since all the junk and installed apps could be slowing it down. Another reason for the poor performance could be that your iPhone’s storage is filled to the brim. Follow our guide to free up space on your iPhone, which should help improve its performance. If that does not help as well, it might be time for a new iPhone.