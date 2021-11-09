iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Beta 2 Download Available Now

Apple today released the second beta of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 for developers. The second beta comes a couple of week after the first beta was released for testing.

If you installed the first beta of iOS 15.2/iPadOS 15.2 on your iPhone or iPad, you can grab the second iOS 15.2 beta update right away from Settings -> General -> Software Update. If you are on the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

iOS 15.2 beta 1 introduced App Privacy report, an updated Notification Summary UI, and other minor changes. The second beta reintroduces the Communication Safety in Messages, an opt-in feature that will ensure all images with nudity in them cannot be viewed by children.

It is unclear what other changes the second iOS 15.2 beta brings to the table. App Privacy Report was first announced by Apple at WWDC 2021 when it unveiled iOS 15.

Alongside iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, Apple also seeded the second watchOS 8.3 beta to developers.

If you notice any other changes in iOS 15.2 after installing the first beta on your iPhone, drop a comment and share it with our readers.