iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Beta 2: What’s New

Apple has so far released two beta builds of iOS 15.1. The first one packed some minor changes, but iOS 15.2 beta 2 brings several new features to the table. Below is a look at everything that’s new in iOS 15.2 beta.

Apple will likely make more changes and improvements in future iOS 15.2 beta builds before its public release later this year. For now, there are all the new changes we have discovered in iOS 15.2 betas so far.

iOS 15.2 Beta 2: What’s New

Apple released iOS 15.2 beta 2 on November 9. The second beta packs a number of changes, which are as follows:

Revamped TV App for iPadOS

iPadOS 15.2 Beta 2 introduces a revamped new Apple TV app with a sidebar that makes navigating through the various categories easier.

Scan for Nearby AirTags and Find My Items

The Find My app has gained a new “Items That Can Track Me” option in iOS 15.2 beta 2 that will let you scan for nearby AirTags and Find My devices. Depending on what device is found, Apple will show instructions to disable its tracking or how you can contact the original owner.

Legacy Contacts

The Legacy Contact feature in iOS 15.2 beta 2 will let you set a trusted person who can handle and access your Apple ID after you die. They will be able to access your photos, messages, files, device backups, and more, with only iCloud Keychain passwords being off-limits. You can access Legacy Contacts in iOS 15.2 from Settings -> Password & Security > Legacy Contact.

Mail App Gains Hide My Email Support

The Mail app gains support for Hide My Email in iOS 15.2 beta 2. In the “From” field while composing a mail, you will be able to generate and use a random email ID.

Communication Safety in Messages

Apple is bringing back Communication Safety in Messages as a part of iOS 15.2 beta 2. This will scan all incoming messages on your children’s iPhone or iPad for nudity in images and blur them. The feature is an opt-in one and can be enabled by parents.

iOS 15.1 Beta 1: What’s New

App Privacy Report

First announced at WWDC 2021, App Privacy Report will give you a detailed report of the data apps installed on your phone are accessing and the data they are sharing. You’ll also get an overview of the number of times apps have accessed sensitive information like your location, photos, camera, microphone, etc., over the last week.

App Privacy Report is a significant new privacy feature in iOS 15 that will provide users with a detailed overview of how apps access and use their data.

Updated Notification Summary UI

Notification Summary has an updated card-style look in iOS 15.2 beta 2. The new UI makes it easier to see the contents of a summary.

Emergency SOS

The Emergency SOS Call feature has been updated in iOS 15.2 beta 1. You can now make an SOS call by pressing the side button five times or by pressing and holding the side button and the volume button together. The countdown time before a call has also increased from three seconds to eight.

