iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Beta 3 Download Available Now

The third beta of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 has been released to developers. The final iOS 15.2 update is likely to be released before the end of this year to the public. It will be the second major point update of iOS 15 from Apple.

If you installed the second beta of iOS 15.2/iPadOS 15.2 on your iPhone or iPad, you can grab the third beta update right away from Settings -> General -> Software Update. If you are on the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

The first two iOS 15.2 betas packed plenty of changes. Below is a look at some of them:

Scan for Nearby AirTags and Find My Items

The Find My app has gained a new “Items That Can Track Me” option in iOS 15.2 beta 2 that will let you scan for nearby AirTags and Find My devices. Depending on what device is found, Apple will show instructions to disable its tracking or how you can contact the original owner.

Legacy Contacts

The Legacy Contact feature in iOS 15.2 beta 2 will let you set a trusted person who can handle and access your Apple ID after you die. They will be able to access your photos, messages, files, device backups, and more, with only iCloud Keychain passwords being off-limits. You can access Legacy Contacts in iOS 15.2 from Settings -> Password & Security > Legacy Contact.

App Privacy Report

First announced at WWDC 2021, App Privacy Report will give you a detailed report of the data apps installed on your phone are accessing and the data they are sharing. You’ll also get an overview of the number of times apps have accessed sensitive information like your location, photos, camera, microphone, etc., over the last week.

App Privacy Report is a significant new privacy feature in iOS 15 that will provide users with a detailed overview of how apps access and use their data.

You can read more about all the other changes discovered in iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 beta here.

Alongside iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, Apple also seeded the third watchOS 8.3 beta to developers.

If you notice any other changes in iOS 15.2 after installing the first beta on your iPhone, drop a comment and share it with our readers.