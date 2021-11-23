Two Months After Launch, iPhone 13 Depreciates Lesser Than Any iPhone Model Ever

Research from SellCell shows that two months after its launch, the iPhone 13 range hasn’t depreciated as much as expected. The data from 45 buyback vendors indicate that the iPhone 13 has retained its value better than any other iPhone in the first two months after launch.

SellCell’s research shows that the iPhone 13 models have depreciated by just 25.5 percent on average. For reference, the iPhone 11 range shed 44.6 percent of its value in the same timeframe after launch. Similarly, the iPhone 12 models also lost 41 percent of their retail value in the first two months on the market.

A month after its launch, the iPhone 13’s value fell by 24.9 percent, and another month later, it depreciated by 25.5 percent of its value. So, on average, the iPhone 13 models have depreciated by just 0.6 percent between the first and second months after launch. Interestingly, some iPhone 13 models recovered their lost value after the initial drop when they were launched.

The 1TB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max regained 1.4 percent of its value while the 512GB model regained 1.7 percent and the 128GB model regained 1.8 percent of their values, respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro inched further, and its 128GB model regained two percent of its initial value while the 256GB model regained 4.6 percent of its initial sale value.

Of all the iPhone 13 variants, the iPhone 13 mini depreciated the most. Its 128GB model depreciated by five percent, and the 256GB model shed 7.5 percent of its retail price in the first two months after launch. However, the iPhone 13 mini’s 512 GB model reclaimed 4 percent of its sticker price simultaneously.

SellCell notes that the iPhone has better value retention than any other smartphone brand over a 12-month period. It opines that “this level of depreciation is unheard of” and speculated that the iPhone 13 models could recover even more of their value through the end of this year because Apple isn’t likely to meet the strong demand anytime soon.

The research firm attributes the iPhone 13’s stellar value retention to their scarcity in the market and “unprecedented demand.” The want was fueled by the global health crisis and accompanying chip shortage that affected virtually every industry. Additionally, the report says that the demand isn’t likely to waver since Apple has reportedly slashed iPhone production by 20 percent.

Lastly, it says that unless the component crisis continues into 2022 and 2023, Apple will eventually recover and meet customer demands, having an equivalent impact on the depreciation of its products.