Netflix Forays Into the World of Mobile Gaming With Netflix Games

Netflix is taking on Apple Arcade and is entering the world of mobile gaming with five titles: ‘Stranger Things: 1984,’ ‘Stranger Things 3: The Game,’ ‘Shooting Hoops,’ ‘Card Blast,’ and ‘Teeter Up.’ Dubbed Netflix Games, the mobile gaming service is first launching on Android, with support for iOS “on the way.”

Netflix has been trialing Netflix Games in three EU countries for the last few months. Today though, the service is officially being launched to all Netflix subscribers across countries.

The company aims to build a library of games that “offers something for everyone.” The five launch titles are not exactly new or have been developed by Netflix. Instead, the streaming giant has licensed them from their respective developers, with the games primarily targeting casual gamers. All the games are free of in-app ads and are completely free to play. Some of the games will also be playable without an internet connection.

🎮📱 Let the Games Begin📱🎮 Tomorrow, Netflix Games will start rolling out on the Netflix mobile app. First on Android, with iOS on the way. It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/ofNGF4b8At — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 2, 2021

To enjoy Netflix Games, you will need an all-access plan of the service, with the games being available to all profiles in an account. Due to child safety concerns, the games won’t be available on kids profiles. The games will appear inside the dedicated games row and games tab in the Netflix for Android app.

It will be interesting to see how Netflix brings Netflix Games to iOS since App Store rules currently prevent an app from acting as an app store themselves. They can only list applications already available on the App Store.