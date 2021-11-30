Rumor: Apple on Schedule to Release iPhone SE 3 in Q1 2022

Taiwanese research firm TrendForce claims that Apple plans to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022. At this rate, the iPhone could be released by March end.

According to TrendForce’s “latest investigations,” Apple registered a 22.6 percent quarter-on-quarter improvement in the number of units shipped, thanks to the iPhone 13 series. The firm says that the third-generation iPhone SE will help the Cupertino giant register presence in the market for mid-range 5G smartphones. Apple is reportedly sticking to its plan of releasing the third-generation iPhone SE in 1Q22.

Next year, the iPhone SE launch is expected to be followed by four models under a new series in the second half of the year. Apple’s production volume for 2022 is forecasted to touch the 25 to 30 million units mark.

Previously, TrendForce said that the new iPhone SE would remain a mid-range device, albeit with 5G support. Separately, rumors from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the new iPhone SE would feature a largely unchanged design compared to the current model based on the iPhone 8. The current-generation iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID home button, and thicker bezels. Kuo also speculated that the phone could feature an A15 Bionic chip.

The iPhone SE range debuted in March 2016, and the first model got discontinued in September 2018. Its successor, the second-generation iPhone SE, was unveiled in April 2020 and is still sold in stores today. It is priced at $399 for the 64GB storage variant and $449 for the 128GB variant.