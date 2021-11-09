Samsung Mocks Apple Polishing Cloth by Offering It for Free to Galaxy S20 Customers

Back when I purchased the first-generation iPhone, a cleaning cloth came in the box. Now, Apple wants you to shell out $19 for it. In a seemingly targeted marketing move to mock this, Samsung has decided to give away free cleaning cloths to Galaxy S20 owners in Germany.

When the Apple Polishing Cloth went on sale after the Unleashed event, it instantly became meme material on Twitter and even prompted iFixit to do a literal teardown of one. Samsung’s move to offer free cleaning cloths to Galaxy S20 users is an apparent attempt to piggyback on the hype surrounding Apple’s Polishing Cloth while cheekily earning brownie points for innovative marketing simultaneously.

Unfortunately, Samsung’s campaign only went live in Germany, and the company is giving away just 1,000 pieces of fabric (presumably one per customer) through the Samsung Members app. Another question that cropped up is why Samsung would offer this freebie with the Galaxy S20 series close to turning two years old? This is particularly odd because if Samsung wanted to rival the iPhone 13, it would have launched a campaign with a broader reach and handed out free cleaning cloths with the current flagship Galaxy S21 series or maybe even the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 models that have sensitive plastic-based displays.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Samsung has mocked the Cupertino company. Around this time last year, Samsung teased it for not shipping a power brick with the iPhones. The company also chided Apple for the notch in the iPhone X back in 2018. However, Samsung eventually accompanied other Android OEMs and followed Apple’s footsteps to include a notch in the display and remove the in-box charger.

Owing to Samsung’s track record of first mocking and then following Apple, we are inclined to believe that it could also start selling an overpriced cleaning cloth sometime in the near future. We shudder in fear at the thought of this becoming another pointless industry-wide trend.