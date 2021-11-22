Spotify Ditches Default Shuffle Option from Album Pages Following Adele’s Request

Spotify has stopped shuffling albums by default after Adele’s request to remove the offending ‘shuffle’ button off all album pages. Now you will be able to play the songs in order when you hit the “play” button.

Previously, the music streaming app would only let you play an album’s songs in a random order by default. On the other hand, Apple Music has always allowed users to play music sequentially in an album. Adele wasn’t a huge fan of Spotify’s shuffle playback mode. “Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended,” she tweeted.

And Spotify replied, “Anything for you.”

Anything for you 🙏✨ — Spotify (@Spotify) November 21, 2021

A spokesperson for the popular music streaming platform announced that Spotify has begun rolling out a new Premium feature to make sequential playback mode the default option on all albums. For those of you who still wish to shuffle the songs, much to Adele’s horror, you can go to the “now playing” view and select the “shuffle” toggle.

However, don’t let the interaction between Adele and Spotify fool you. The British singer hasn’t had a great relationship with streaming services. In 2015, she went so far as to block her album “25” from being streamed, though it eventually made its way back to music streaming services. Spotify may have remembered this and may not want to get on the wrong side of Adele again.

The new change comes close on the heels of the release of Adele’s new album “30”. Her single “Easy on Me”, which was a part of the album, broke the Spotify record for most global streams in a day.

Do you welcome Spotify’s decision to remove its default shuffle option to appease Adele? Let us know in the comments below.