T-Mobile Denying $100 Apple Watch Series 7 Rebate Promotion to Customers

Apple advertised a promotion on its website where T-Mobile customers were eligible for a $100 rebate on the Apple Watch Series 7. Some customers who availed of the offer are reportedly being denied the promised rebate. However, Apple’s website still lists the promotion that’s running from October 8 to December 31.

According to the terms on the online store, customers can “For a limited time, buy an Apple Watch with GPS + Cellular directly from Apple and get a $100 virtual prepaid Mastercard after you activate your new Apple Watch on an eligible new T-Mobile data plan.” Disappointingly, some customers who have tried to redeem the virtual MasterCard have been unsuccessful.

The promotional offer promises that eligible customers will receive a confirmation email once they activate their Apple Watch Series 7. Following this, the promised credit should arrive in six to eight weeks. Some T-Mobile customers denied the rebate claimed that support staff said the promotion didn’t exist.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman tweeted that the carrier is wrongly denying customers the rebate that the iPhone maker advertised.

FYI for @tmobile customers buying a Watch Series 7: The carrier is wrongly denying the rebate advertised on Apple's website, with phone support saying the promotion doesn't exist. Would hold off on buying for this deal unless it works for others. pic.twitter.com/K07S3B2or8 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 18, 2021

Responding to the tweet, some distraught users affirmed that they also received the same T-Mobile rejection email. Other Twitter users claimed they faced similar issues redeeming a $200 T-Mobile debate on the iPhone 13. The reply thread was dotted with similar problems being reported by Verizon customers too.

I am also having issues with Verizon’s. I had them say it doesn’t exist and only exists if you bring a Watch phone number to Verizon and not just an Apple Watch like it says. — Daniel Hipskind (@DanielHipskind_) November 18, 2021

@AppleSupport They are doing the same with the IPhone deal shown on the Apple website for an additional $200 off if activated on T-Mobile. TMO support says no such deal exists and the status doesn’t change. They have extended the end date of this promo a couple of times now. pic.twitter.com/Hk4Zqu68HP — Nilesh D (@nileshdd) November 18, 2021

T-Mobile’s official support account offered a glimmer of hope and replied to at least three customers. Here’s one of those replies:

We would like the opportunity to address your concerns. Please follow and DM us to get started. *Liann — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) November 18, 2021

Customer support staff from Verizon is reportedly investigating the complaints too.

Our Take

This appears to be a case of corporate miscommunication between brands regarding the exact terms under which the promotion rebate would be issued. However, if you’re one of those affected by this, we urge you to reach out to Verizon and T-Mobile on Twitter and by email.