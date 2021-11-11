Targus to Launch Backpack with Find My Support in 2022

Baggage and accessory manufacturer Targus has announced that it will release a new backpack with support for Apple’s Find My network in 2022. The product will help the brand join the steadily growing list of Apple’s third-party partners, building products supporting the Find My network.

Targus claims that the new Cypress Hero EcoSmart Backpack is made using recycled water bottles and is one of the first third-party accessories to join Apple’s Find My network. Thanks to the integration with this network, users can locate the backpack quickly through the Find My app if they lose it. The backpack has also been declared a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

“With today’s mobile consumers who carry several devices and personal belongings, keeping track of them all can be challenging,” says Scott Elrich, Director, Global Product Management. “We have combined the latest Apple technology with a smart, carefully designed backpack that meets the needs of today’s mobile and eco-conscious consumers for superior comfort, convenience, and functionality – whether at home, in the office, or on the go.”

According to Targus, the backpack will be available next spring and will be perfectly suitable for carrying your 16-inch MacBook Pro with you. The company added that the Cypress Hero EcoSmart Backpack is “intelligently designed with a dedicated padded laptop compartment and plenty of pockets and storage compartments for carrying and organizing multiple devices and personal items.”

This is one of the first few backpacks you wouldn’t need to attach an AirTag to. Apple’s rapidly growing Find My network ensures that if you ever lose it, chances are another Apple user could find it for you. You can keep track of new compatible third-party products in the Items tab of the Find My app.