Black Friday might be over, but the deals on Macs are not yet over, thanks to Cyber Monday. If you missed out on buying a Mac during Black Friday, worry not, as you can still grab one at a heavy discount this Cyber Monday. Check out the best Cyber Monday deals on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini.

Sadly, Amazon is not offering the same deals on M1 Macs for Cyber Monday as it was during Black Friday. B&H is mostly similar discounts, though, that’s valid until midnight of Nov 29.

M1 Mac mini

The M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is discounted by $100 on Amazon to $799.

B&H has deals on more configurations of the M1 Mac mini, though the discount amount is lower than that of Black Friday. You can get the 16GB RAM M1 Mac mini with a 512GB SSD for $1049 post a $50 discount. The base model is also discounted to $729 ($70 off).

M1 MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook Air is discounted by $100 for Cyber Monday. While it retails for $999, you can get it for $899 plus tax after discount for Cyber Monday.

B&H is also offering some pretty good deals on the MacBook Air.

M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage for $899 ($100 off) – Deal

M1 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM, 256GB storage for $1,149 ($50 off) – Deal

M1 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage for $1,299 ($100 off) – Deal

M1 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM, 1TB storage for $1,549 ($100 off) – Deal

M1 MacBook Pro

Like the M1 MacBook Air, the M1 MacBook Pro also sees a $100 discount on Amazon for Cyber Monday. The machine was discounted by $199 on Black Friday, so you may want to keep checking Amazon periodically to see if the same deal is available again or not. Post the $100 discount, you can get the M1 MacBook Pro with 256GB storage for $1,199.

B&H deals on the M1 MacBook Pro are pretty decent and worth checking out as well. It is offering a higher $150 discount on the 16GB RAM variant of the machine.

M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $1,199 ($100 off) – Deal

M1 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,549 ($150 off) – Deal

If you are on a tight budget, you can get the Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro with 2x USB-C ports, 8th gen Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $999 post a $300 discount. However, I’d strongly recommend buying the M1 MacBook Air instead unless you have a specific requirement for an Intel-based Mac.

M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro

Since the M1 Pro/Max Macbook Pro models are relatively new, they are not heavily discounted for Cyber Monday. Below are the deals we could find on them for Cyber Monday

14-inch MacBook Pro with 8-core M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for $1,799 ($200 off) – Deal

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for $2,399 ($100 off) – Deal

These Cyber Monday deals will not last for long, so make sure to grab them as soon as possible before stocks run out.