How to Transfer Media Files from iPhone/iPad to Computer Without iTunes or iCloud with WinX MediaTrans

Apple has already retired iTunes on Mac. However, on Windows, you still need to rely on it to backup, update, and access media files on iPhone. Especially, the media transfer process from iPhone and iPad to a computer with iTunes leaves a lot to be desired. It’s slow, unintuitive, and the failure rate is higher than usual. Read along to learn how to transfer media files from iPhone or iPad to a Windows computer without using iTunes or iCloud.

One can always argue in favor of using iCloud or any other cloud storage service to transfer files because it helps avoid the hassle of dealing with data cables and iTunes, but cloud-based options come with their own set of problems. For example, you need to be working on a high-speed internet connection when transferring large media files. Besides, you need to subscribe to iCloud or Google One plans to store a large amount of data. Not to mention, cloud solutions are fraught with inherent security risks.

So, in theory, both iTunes and iCloud are not ideal for transferring files from iPhone or iPad to a computer. Enter WinX MediaTrans, a third-party alternative. It easily tops our recommendation chart among other similar services. Here’s why.

What Is WinX and Why Should You Download It?

WinX MediaTrans can be your go-to iTunes replacement on Windows 10 or Windows 11. You no longer need to deal with sluggish iTunes on your computer when transferring media files.

The service isn’t limited to transferring just media files. You can convert unsupported video and music files to an iOS-compatible format. Do you want to create a ringtone for your iPhone? WinX has covered you on that front as well.

The software is perfectly compatible with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. You can even manage/create music playlists and edit artists or album information.

Let’s have a look at all the WinX MediaTrans features.

WinX MediaTrans Functions

Flawless media transfer

Media backup

Password-protect media files with encryption

Video converter

Use iPhone/iPad storage as USB drive

Create ringtones and manage voice notes

Music manager

Transfer Media Files from iPhone/iPad to Computer

1. Download WinX MediaTrans from the link below.

➤ Get WinX MediaTrans

2. Install the software on your computer and connect your iPhone or iPad to your PC. For a successful connection, try to use the original Apple-provided USB cable.

3. Click on the Photo Transfer option on WinX MediaTrans, and you will see all photos and videos on your iPhone categorized by day, month, or year.

4. Select photos that you want to sync with the PC and click on the Export option at the top.

Here are a couple of advantages of using WinX MediaTrans compared to other software on your computer.

WinX MediaTrans offers blazing-fast transfer speeds. No matter how many photos you are trying to transfer from iPhone/iPad to PC, the software will get the job done in a couple of minutes. According to WinX, initial tests show the software transferring 100 high-resolution photos in only 8 seconds. Impressive, isn’t it?

No matter which image format you are trying to transfer, WinX makes sure that the quality of the original photo stays intact. The app can easily transfer Dark Mode pictures, Ultra-Wide shots, Telephoto images, Smart HDR, and Deep Fusion.

Music Transfer

As we mentioned earlier, WinX isn’t limited to transferring photos or videos. You can use the Add Music option to browse and select songs on your computer or directly drag the music file to the software. It can auto-detect and convert the music in formats like FLAC, OGG, WMA, WAV, etc., to Apple-friendly MP3/AAC.

At any point, you can edit music information like Title, Artist, Album, Composer, Year, etc. Don’t forget to use the Sync button to keep the changes synchronized.

Encrypt Files

WinX MediaTrans also features the ability to encrypt files before transferring them. It allows you to password protect photos and videos on the hard disc with unbreakable encryption. You can use the Export with Encryption option to safeguard your private photos exported from iPhone to PC with a password.

Pricing and Availability

WinX MediaTrans is available on both Windows and Mac. The pricing starts at $24.95 for a three-month subscription. For $6 more, and you can enjoy WinX for one year. If you want lifetime access, be prepared to shell out $144.95.

The company is offering a 63% discount to users. Avail it here for Windows and and Mac, now you can get the copy to start transferring files.

If you struggle with media transfer from iPhone/iPad to your computer with iTunes, WinX can be your ideal companion to get the job done. Do give it a try and share your experience in the comments below.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.