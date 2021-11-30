Apple Collector Shares Pictures of Translucent AirPods and 29W Power Adapter Prototypes

Rare Apple device collector Giulio Zompetti tweeted images of translucent prototype AirPods that resemble the Nothing ear (1) and a 29W Apple power adapter. This is the first time that such a recent Apple device has been seen clad in translucent plastic.

The prototypes in the image appear to be either first-generation or second-generation AirPods with a translucent plastic casing for the stem and the outer side of the earbud. There is regular white plastic on the inner side of the earbud. Although fascinating, this isn’t an uncommon occurrence because translucent casings help engineers see directly into the prototypes.

29W Apple Charger prototype. pic.twitter.com/h2ZoHCMw0F — Giulio Zompetti (@1nsane_dev) November 23, 2021

Apple has used translucent casings for prototypes since the Macintosh Classic days. Over the years, such quirky prototypes for the Macintosh Portable and Newton also emerged.

Last week, Zompetti also shared images of a prototype 29W Apple charging brick with a translucent casing. The adapter shipped with the 12-inch MacBook but was discontinued in 2018 with the laptop and superseded by a 30W adapter.

That said, Zompetti’s account is an exciting repository of similar prototype devices. He previously shared the Apple Watch Series 3 prototype images with additional connectors, an iPhone 12 Pro prototype, a third-generation iPod touch with a rear camera, rare original Apple Watch prototypes, and, importantly, a working AirPower prototype.

Wouldn’t it be cool if Apple made transparent AirPods and other accessories for its devices?