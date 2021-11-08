Twitter and Reddit Engineers See Significant Performance Improvements With New M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros

Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros bring about a noticeable jump in performance and efficiency. The gains are big enough that when deployed on a scale, companies can end up saving millions of dollars as engineers will have to spend less time waiting for their builds to compile. Twitter is doing exactly that after realizing the benefits offered by the new MacBook Pros from Apple.

As first spotted by MacRumors, John Szumski, a senior engineer at Twitter, revealed that the company is rolling out fully loaded M1 Max MacBook Pros to all its iOS and Android engineers. The new machines are bringing notable improvements in “performance and thermal throttling,” which affect all Intel-based MacBooks.

I'm excited to be rolling out fully loaded M1 Max MBPs to all of Twitter's iOS & Android engineers! We're seeing improvements in both top line performance and thermal throttling that currently plague our Intel builds. — John Szumski (@jszumski) November 5, 2021

Twitter is not the only company that has seen massive benefits with the new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros. Reddit staff engineer Jameson also recently shared on Twitter that the new 2021 MacBooks have cut the build times of their Android app in half. With a back-of-the-napkin calculation, the engineer says that giving their nine engineers the M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros will incur the company a cost of $32,000, with the break even happening in just three months.

We recently found that the new 2021 M1 MacBooks cut our Android build times in half. So for a team of 9, $32k of laptops will actually save $100k in productivity over 2022. The break-even point happens at 3 months. TL;DR Engineering hours are much more expensive than laptops! — Jameson (@softwarejameson) November 3, 2021

These are just some examples of how radically the new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros can improve one’s workflow and save a company millions of dollars in man-hours. The new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros are significantly faster than all previous Intel-based MacBooks. They even give far more expensive machines like the Mac Pro and the 27-inch iMac Pro a run for their money in the performance department.

The new MacBook Pros are more expensive than their predecessor and other similar laptops in the market, but the performance and efficiency gains they bring to the table more than makeup for it.