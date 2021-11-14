WhatsApp for iPhone Could Soon Let You Hide Your Last Seen and Profile Photo from Specific Contacts

WhatsApp has been working on a few updates for iPhone users. The popular messaging service will soon let you restrict specific contacts from viewing their Last Seen, Profile Photo, and About. WhatsApp was first spotted testing this feature in September this year.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is beta testing a new “My Contacts Except” option that will let you exclude specific contacts from checking out your profile picture when you were last online, as well as your about section. Previously, you could only choose who could view your details, with options such as “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” and “Nobody.”

Contacts with outdated versions will still not be able to see your details if you exclude them. You will not be able to view last seen details of contacts that are excluded from seeing your last seen. The beta release does have a bug wherein you may see the last seen of excluded contacts.

📝 WhatsApp Messenger beta for iOS 2.21.230.15: what's new? Some beta testers can now choose "My Contacts Except" for Last Seen, About and Profile Photo!https://t.co/AUNRLQAXw7 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 12, 2021

Furthermore, with this version of WhatsApp beta, you will not be able to opt out of the multi-device support beta program, which WhatsApp started rolling out globally recently.

That’s not all, the messaging service is working on adding more features. For instance, it could let you transfer chats from Android to iPhone. A “Communities” feature, which could help admins collate all the groups they manage, is also in the works. It’s also planning on improving its voice message feature by allowing you to pause and resume voice recordings.

Which upcoming WhatsApp feature are you excited to use? Let us know in the comments below.