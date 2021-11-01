Steve Wozniak Says He Can’t Tell the iPhone 13 Apart from Older iPhones

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said he purchased the new iPhone 13 but he can’t tell it apart from the previous iterations. “The software that’s in it applies to older iPhones, I presume,” he said.

In the wake of its launch, most reviews of the iPhone 13 noted that it strikes a balance between familiarity and feature improvements. However, some reviewers criticized the stagnation of new features and improvements for years. Wozniak said, “I got the new iPhone; I can’t tell the difference really.”

In its review, CNET rightly observed that the iPhone 13 is a “delightful upgrade” from last year’s iPhone 12, although some would be disappointed because it is not “radically different from previous models.” The publication noted that familiarity has been one of the keys to Apple’s success and the “iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are those same reliable friends that seemingly never change.”

Wozniak essentially corroborated the reviews of the iPhone 13 with his statement. He opined, “I worry about largeness and size… But I don’t study it. I’m just into if products are good. (sic)” Wozniak is credited with the creation of the Apple I that debuted in 1976. He remained one of the company’s core team members until his departure in 1985.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Wozniak expressed this exact opinion following a new iPhone release. Back in 2017, he told the media that the iPhone X would be the first phone he wouldn’t purchase on launch day. At the time, he said, “I’d rather wait and watch that one. I’m happy with my iPhone 8 — which is the same as the iPhone 7, which is the same as the iPhone 6, to me.”

Our Take

We can’t help but agree with Wozniak on this one. The iPhone 13 does bring improvements over its predecessor, but besides incremental improvements in performance, software, and hardware, there is nothing pathbreaking about the iPhone 13 (although marketing wants you to believe otherwise). That said, the iPhone 13 lineup packs several feature upgrades that will be useful to the average consumer including more storage for cheaper, better cameras, and improvements with iOS 15.

Do you agree with Wozniak’s opinion of the iPhone 13? Do let us know why, in the comment section below!