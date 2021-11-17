Apple Will Soon Let You Repair Your iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Yourself

Today, Apple announced the “Self Service Repair” program that will allow customers to complete their iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 repairs with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals.

In what can be interpreted as a huge step forward for the right to repair, Apple has finally opened up to support customers comfortable with the idea of tinkering with the internals of their iPhones, iPads, and Macs. This scheme will begin in phases, and support for more devices will be added with time.

Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams said, “Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed. In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.”

The first phase of the “Self Service Repair” program will focus on iPhone’s commonly repaired and replaced parts, including the battery, display, and camera. More parts will be added to the list later next year. The company said that up next, it will add Apple Silicon Macs with the M1 chip, including the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and 24-inch iMac to the repair program.

Apple will provide repair resources through a new Apple Self Service Repair Online Store, which will offer 200+ individual parts and tools for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 from launch day.

Note that Apple will point you toward a Repair Manual first. Then, you can place an order for parts and tools using the online store we just mentioned. Once you complete the repair, Apple will allow you to (optionally) return the used or broken part for recycling. People who do will be rewarded with credit redeemable at their next purchase.

That said, don’t get your hopes up. The Cupertino giant has warned that the Self Service Repair is intended only for “individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices.” It encouraged “the vast majority of customers” to visit professional repair service providers and Apple certified technicians for the “safest and most reliable way to get a repair.”

Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to other countries throughout 2022. We believe Louis Rossmann would be elated now! What do you think of Apple’s initiative?