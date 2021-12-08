Apple Adding ‘Parts and Service History’ Section in iOS 15.2 for iPhones

Apple’s iOS 15.2 will soon let you view your phone’s service history, helping you verify if the components used for repairs are the real deal or not.

The iPhone maker’s support document states that users with iOS 15.2 or later can get this feature. It is to be noted that the “Parts and Service History” section will only be available if your phone has been repaired. Phones without prior repairs will not show this section.

To view the parts and service history of your iPhone, you will have to navigate to Settings > General > About.

The components that show up in this section depend on your iPhone version. For instance, iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and later models, including iPhone SE (2nd generation), will only show if the battery has been replaced. iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models will show battery and display information. The latest iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models will allow you to view battery, display, and camera information.

If genuine Apple parts and tools were used for the repair, you will be able to view the “Genuine Apple Part” label next to the part that was repaired. You can tap on the part to view more information such as the date of service.

On the other hand, you will see an “Unknown Part” message for the following cases:

The part installation was incomplete.

It was replaced with a non-genuine part

The part was already used or installed in another iPhone

The part isn’t functioning as expected

You may see an additional message for display and battery that says, “Apple has updated the device information for this iPhone.” Apple says that these messages will not interfere with your ability to use your iPhone’s battery, display, or camera. Currently, with versions prior to iOS 15.2, you can only identify if the replaced part is identified as an Unknown Part.

This development comes close on the heels of the Face ID fiasco, wherein replacing the display by third parties would break Face ID. This was followed by Apple rolling out the iOS 15.2 beta, which allowed third-party screen repair. However, it would still warn that the screen could not be verified as a genuine part, even if the replaced screen was genuine. It’s unclear if the new update will fix this.

The update could also be linked with Apple’s Self Service Repair program. The program encourages more people to fix their own iPhones. Having a separate Parts and Service History would streamline all the repair component information and discourage the use of fake parts.