Apple Announces the Best iPhone and iPad Apps and Games of the Year

As the year draws to a close, Apple has unveiled the winners of the 2021 App Store Awards. Toca Life World was crowned the ‘iPhone App of the Year’. The title of ‘iPad App of the Year’ went to LumaFusion, a multitrack video editor.

Craft, a note editor app from Luki Labs, won the ‘Mac App of the Year’ award. Myst, a graphic adventure game, won the title of ‘Mac Game of the Year’.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said:

The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world.

Here’s the comprehensive list of all the winners across different categories:

Last year, Apple introduced a new ‘Trend of the Year’ section. The iPhone maker’s global App Store editors collectively recognized “Connection” as the top trend of 2021. It honored apps and games that connected people in different ways. The list includes the multiplayer game “Among Us!” from Innersloth, dating app Bumble, design app Canva, restaurant discovery app for black-owned eateries EatOkra, and woman-centric app Peanut.

In 2020, Apple started a tradition of honoring the winners with physical App store plaques. It sports the signature App Store icon, and is crafted from 100 percent recycled aluminum that is used to make Apple products. The name of the winner is engraved on the other side of the award. The same tradition will continue this year as well.