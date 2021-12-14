Apple Card’s Latest Referral Program Awards $75 to New Users

Apple is launching a new Apple Card referral offer which will award $75 in Daily Cash to new users referred by current users. The new referral program, however, is only for new Apple Card users and not existing users.

The iPhone maker announced the offer in a targeted mail to existing Apple Card users. The offer, however, comes with a few caveats. The person that you refer must get their Apple Card by December 24 and make their first purchase within 30 days. Accounts opened after December 24 will not be eligible for the $75 Daily Cash.

That’s not all, if you make an additional purchase during the offer period, you will qualify for a re-fulfillment of the $75 Daily Cash bonus. However, the bonus may be delayed. You can read more of the fine print in the email here:

Changes to your account status during the offer period may delay the fulfillment of your Daily Cash bonus. If you do not have an Apple Cash card, Daily Cash can be applied by you as a credit on your statement balance. Daily Cash is subject to exclusions, and additional details apply. See the Apple Card Customer Agreement for more details.

The Apple Card promises cash back on everything you buy, without any additional fees. With the card, you earn Daily Cash which accrues each day. You can redeem this cash alongside any other funds that you may already have in your Apple Cash account.

The Cupertino-based tech firm appears to be trying to gift itself more customers with the referral offer, this holiday season. Strangely enough, the company doesn’t want to gift its loyal customers. Instead, it wants you to don the hat of Santa’s elf and gift $75 to future Apple Card customers. The email reads, “there’s no better gift this holiday season than hooking up a friend with Daily Cash.”

The Apple Card made its debut last year with enticing features like daily cashback and exclusive cashbacks with Apple partners. Early this year, it also introduced the Apple Card Family feature.