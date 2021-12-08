Apple Could Launch AirPods Pro 2 in Late 2022

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his latest investor note, claims that the Cupertino company will launch the AirPods Pro 2 in quarter four of 2022.

Multiple reports have claimed that Apple will launch the AirPods Pro 2 next year, though no clear timeline has been mentioned so far. Apple announced the first AirPods Pro in October 2019 via a press release, so a launch in the second half of the year for its successor makes sense.

Apple is expected to debut a new sleeker design language with the AirPods Pro 2 to eliminate the stem. They should also offer improved sound quality, battery life, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), though the exact improvements are not yet known.

Some rumors have also indicated that the second iteration of the AirPods Pro 2 will feature health-tracking capabilities. Still, they might be too far-fetched as the technology is not yet ready.

Earlier this year, Apple unveiled the AirPods 3, but they feature minor improvements over their predecessor with an AirPods Pro-like design, a skin detection sensor, and longer battery life. Apple also silently updated the AirPods Pro alongside the AirPods 3 with a new MagSafe-compatible charging case.

Kuo also noted in the report that Apple will launch three new Apple Watch models in 2022, including an Apple Watch SE refresh and a rugged version. This was corroborated by Mark Gurman in a report from earlier this week.

