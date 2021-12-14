Apple Delays macOS Monterey Universal Control yet Again

Following the release of macOS Monterey 12.1 yesterday, Apple has updated the feature pages for iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey to state that the Universal Control feature will now be available in the spring. The feature allows you to use the same peripheral devices such as a mouse and keyboard to control all your Macs and iPads.

Universal Control was unveiled to the world alongside macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15 at WWDC this year. Apple advertised it as a feature that would allow Mac users to drag and drop files to their iPad, all while using the same mouse, keyboard, and trackpad.

Universal Control is now scheduled to be released in Spring according to Apple’s website. Probably with macOS 12.3 pic.twitter.com/z9ryiCf1GF — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) December 13, 2021

In October, Apple updated its website to show that Universal Control will be released “later this fall.” The season comes to a close in just a few days now and the feature is delayed yet again. Now, Apple’s website says Universal Control will be “available this spring.”

Universal Control hasn’t yet materialized on macOS or iPadOS. Apple has not even released a version for developers or beta testers yet.

Besides Universal Control, several other more minor features weren’t released in time for the initial release of macOS Monterey. SharePlay, a vital software feature, also made it to macOS with the latest version and wasn’t available with the initial launch of macOS Monterey.