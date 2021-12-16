Apple Gift Guide 2021: Best Gift Ideas for iPhone, iPad, and Mac Fans

The 2021 holiday season is almost upon us after a dreadful year, and it’s time to meet our loved ones. If you plan to buy some gifts this time around, you have come to the right place. In this post, we will talk about the best gifts you can buy under different categories.

We have divided the gift guide into three categories – under $50, $100, and $200. It will be easy for you to glance at cherry-picked items in your budget. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Best Gifts Under $50

Let’s start the list with a couple of Amazon products dominating the sales charts for the last couple of years, and we won’t be surprised to see them on the best-sellers list again.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

If you plan to invest in the Amazon ecosystem, Echo Dot smart speaker can be the ideal choice this holiday season. The Alexa-powered smart speaker is available in two colors – Blue and White. It is priced at $34.99 on Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Fire TV Stick proudly stands tall in a sea of smart streaming sticks. It offers an intuitive UI, a rich app store, a good processor, the power of Alexa, and support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 for only $34.99. Get one from the link below and convert your normal TV into a smart one.

Apple AirTag

An AirTag allows you to keep track of and find your items alongside friends and devices using the Find My app. Now is the best time to get one for $29 from Amazon.

Anker USB-C Charger

Since the latest iPhone and Android phones don’t come with a charger in the box, you can select one from Anker. Don’t get fooled by the small size, though. It offers a 20W output.

Kasa Smart Plug

Kasa Smart Plug offers the convenience of turning on or off electronics from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app. You can also add a timer or use a voice assistant such as Alexa or Google Assistant to perform tasks.

Baseus Magnetic Power Bank

This one is ideal for iPhone 12/13 series. The power bank comes with 18 built-in magnets that allow you to attach your phone, making wireless charging a breeze. It is perfectly compatible with MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 and 13.

Get the 10,000 mAh power bank for only $34 using the link below.

Spigen 40W Dual USB-C GaN Charger

You will be surprised to see its size compared to the power output. It uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, unlike silicon chipset, and offers 40W power output via two USB-C ports in a small package.

Mujjo Case

Are you looking to protect your iPhone 13 with a classic leather case? Look no further and go with the Mujjo leather case for the iPhone 13 series. You can either go with a simple look or opt for the wallet case. The pricing starts at $44.90.

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard

Logitech K380 is a wireless keyboard for Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android. It is available in a number of color options and comes with a familiar layout.

Best Gifts Under $100

If you have a slightly higher budget at around $100, you can’t go wrong with the recommendations below.

Jabra Elite 3

Jabra’s 2021 lineup is getting rave reviews from experts. The cheapest of the bunch, the Jabra Elite 3 packs enough features to make a strong case for being on your shopping list. Get one in your favorite color from the link below.

Typecase iPad Keyboard

Are you looking for an affordable iPad keyboard with a case? Look no further and go with the Typecase keyboard case for iPad. The cover comes with an Apple Pencil slot as well.

Baseus USB-C Charger

This one offers three fast charging ports and charge up to 65W through one of the USB-C ports. The charger is compatible with multiple fast charging protocols such as QC4.0+, PD 3.0, and QC 2.0.

Samsung 1TB SSD

Samsung SSDs are standard in the industry. Delivering impressive read and write speeds, this 1TB SSD can be the perfect add-on for your computer.

Logitech MX Master 3

Logitech’s superior MX Master 3 sports a comfortable shape, delivers an excellent scrolling experience and packs app-based customization options. Logitech claims the MX Master 3 is up to five times more precise than a regular mouse.

Best Gifts Under $200

Let’s start the list with Apple’s best offering in the AirPods lineup.

AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro frequently goes on sale, and it can be your perfect companion to block unwanted noise from the surroundings. Be ready to take your music experience to the next level with AirPods Pro this holiday season.

Kindle Paperwhite

2021 Kindle Paperwhite has a bigger display, ten weeks battery life, 20 percent faster page turns, and a crisp 300 ppi glare-free display. Let’s replace your bookshelf with this one. Shall we?

Philips Hue Smart Light Bulb

It’s time to replace your old bulbs with smart options from Philips. The whole set comes with three A19 smart bulbs and one Hue hub. It works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant as well.

Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Yeedi k650 robotic vacuum with three levels of adjustable suction power meets different cleaning needs for carpets and hard floors. It’s quiet enough to use even when you are working from home. Add one to your shopping list from the link below.

Which products did you end up buying from the list above? Share your picks in the comments section below.