Apple to Launch Rugged Apple Watch, Mixed Reality Headset, Apple Silicon Mac Pro, and More in 2022

Apple had a modest 2021 in terms of product launches, with the iPhone 13 series, 24-inch iMac, and the new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros being the key highlight. However, the company could have a relatively busy 2022 with some major product revamps in the work.

In the latest edition of his newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple will launch five major new products next year. This includes a completely redesigned MacBook Air with new M2 chip, a new high-end iMac that will sit above the 24-inch model, 2nd gen AirPods Pro, and three new Apple Watch models. Apart from an updated Apple Watch SE refresh, Apple will release a standard and rugged variant of the wearable.

Then there’s the iPhone 14 series that will come with some major changes in tow, including a new design, improved cooling system, and more. Apple is also expected to launch an iPhone SE refresh with 5G support next year.

An iPad Pro refresh is also in the works with faster chips, an updated design featuring a glass back, and MagSafe-based wireless charging support. The iPad Air and regular 10.2-inch iPad will also be refreshed next year. The base MacBook Pro MacBook should get an update along with a new high-end Mac mini with a faster chip and more ports. Lastly, Apple will phase out the Intel-based Mac Pro with a new Apple Silicon version with a smaller chassis and up to 40-core CPU.

Apple could announce its mixed reality headset next year, though rumours suggest it could go on sale a few months later in 2023.

The new iPad Pro lineup, iPhone SE with 5G, and AirPods Pro are expected to launch in the first quarter of the year. This will be followed with the new high-end iMac and Mac mini. The iPhone 14 series and Mac Pro should launch in September and October of 2022.

While Gurman has an accurate record when it comes to Apple’s leak, one must remember that the company could be forced to adjust the launch timeline of some devices if the semiconductor shortage is not resolved by then.