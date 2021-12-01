Apple Launches Six New Apple Watch Faces for World AIDS Day

Today is World AIDS day, and Apple has revealed that its customers have raised nearly $270 million in donations to (RED). These funds are used to support testing, prevention, and counseling services for those suffering from HIV/AIDS. Select Apple stores are also displaying a red Apple logo to mark the occasion of World AIDS Day today.

The iPhone maker further said that it has supported grants that have touched the lives of over 11 million people, distributed HIV tests to over 192 million, and provided lifesaving antiretroviral treatments to over 13.8 million people.

Apple also credited itself with expanding the scope of (RED) to provide medical facilities and support to those greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the company announced that through December 6, it will donate $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on Apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at a physical Apple Store in the US.

From today, you can also let your wrist do the talking and express your support for (RED) with the Apple Watch. You can now download from a selection of six faces in the color red from Apple’s website. Using Face Sharing, these new watch faces can be shared with other Apple Watch users. Apple has already been selling the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 in the color red.

Product Red is a partnership between Red and other companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Beats, and Nike. It was founded in 2006 by U2 frontman Bono and Bobby Shriver of the ONE Campaign. The company’s business model dictates that each partner company has to create a product with the logo of Product Red. Up to 50% of the profits made by each partner is donated to the Global Fund.

