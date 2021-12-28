Apple Offering Gift Card, Limited-Edition AirTag for Japanese New Year Promotion

To celebrate the Japanese New Year, Apple has launched a two-day promotion in the country under which it is offering a free gift card of up to ¥24,000 to customers who purchase eligible products.

The two-day promotion runs on January 2-3. The gift card’s value will depend on the product purchased by the customer.

On the AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirTag, and Beats Studio Buds, customers will be eligible for a ¥3,000 gift card. With the iPhone 12 and iPhone SE, Apple is bundling a ¥6,000 gift card. Additionally, the first 20,000 customers will get a limited-edition AirTag for free. This AirTag features a special Tiger emoji to celebrate the Year of the Tiger in Japan.

Customers who purchase an Apple Watch Series 3/SE, Apple TV 4K/HD, Beats Studio3 Wireless, and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be eligible for a ¥6,000 gift card. With the iPad Pro, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini, Apple is bundling a ¥12,000 gift card, while with the 27-inch iMac, the value jumps to ¥24,000.

As evident from the list above, Apple is not bundling the gift card with any of its latest devices, including the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and the M1 iMac. For some reason, the company is not offering the limited-edition AirTag to customers who place the order for the iPhone 12 or iPhone SE from the Apple Store app.