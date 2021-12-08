Apple Offers Customers Second Chance at AppleCare+ for iPhone or Mac After Expensive Repair

In an internal memo seen by MacRumors, Apple said it would provide customers a chance to buy AppleCare+ coverage for an iPhone or Mac if they pay through their nose for an expensive repair. However, the policy does have some caveats.

Apple’s memo reportedly says that if a customer gets an iPhone or Mac repaired at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider, they will be eligible to buy AppleCare+ for the fixed device. Associated terms and conditions specify that the repaired device should have been purchased less than a year ago and should have passed physical inspection and diagnostics after repair.

Despite this, customers will have to pay out-of-warranty fees in their entirety for repairs completed before AppleCare+ coverage was purchased for the device.

If you have an iPhone that underwent expensive repair within a year of its purchase, Apple also introduced a new feature with iOS i5.2 to check if the repair was performed by an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider. To check, just update to iOS 15.2 (when it releases in mid-December), open the Settings app on your iPhone, tap on General, select About, and choose Parts and Service History. Here, you would see if the phone’s internals are genuine Apple parts.

The policy’s benefit can be utilized at any Apple Store and Apple Authorized Service Center in all countries and regions where the AppleCare+ plan is sold. The additional AppleCare+ plans sold through this channel will likely supplement the iPhone maker’s revenue for this quarter.

Would you opt for AppleCare+ after an expensive repair job, or would you instead use your iPhone and Mac more carefully after the repair? Tell us in the comments section below.