Apple Offers Free Two-Hour Holiday Delivery on Select Products

If you’re eager to get your hands on your latest Apple purchase as soon as possible, the iPhone maker has heard your prayers. It is offering a free two-hour delivery option if you order Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches this holiday season.

The offer is great for people planning to purchase last-minute gifts. Free two-hour delivery is available from December 22 until December 24 for a wide range of Apple products (but not all of them). Usually, two-hour delivery from the Apple Store would cost you $9.

The offer is available in “most metro areas” on in-stock items. Note that customized products such as engraved Macs and purchases paid for using bank financing and bank transfer are not eligible for free two-hour delivery.

If you want to use the free two-hour delivery option, you can do so at checkout in the Apple Store app and on Apple’s official website. The company ran a similar holiday season offer back in 2019 too.

Besides the faster shipping, the Cupertino giant is also offering an extended return window for products purchased during the holiday season. Most Apple products including the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, and HomePod mini can be returned through January 8, 2022, if they were purchased between November 1 and December 25 this year. The extended return window is available in the US, Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, and other markets.

Our Take

The two-hour delivery promise is not a guarantee for your order being delivered on time. Your order will likely be entrusted to a local shipping partner and probably won’t be fulfilled by the likes of FedEx or UPS.

Moreover, some Apple customers recently complained of not receiving their products when they choose Uber to deliver. The delivery agent allegedly picks up your Apple product and cancels the delivery claiming that you (the customer) were unavailable. After that, it’s a cat and mouse game over the phone and email between you, Apple, Uber, and your credit card company for either a chargeback or a new product.

So, we would suggest you only order eligible low-value items like the Apple Watch using the promotional two-hour free delivery option.