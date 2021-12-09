Apple Releases 4C165 Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Apple has released a new firmware for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The latest update bears version number 4C165. The update comes with an ambiguous changelog, though.

The latest 4C165 firmware is an upgrade for the AirPods 2 and AirPods Max that was running the 4A400 firmware released in October, the AirPods Pro running the 4A402 version, and AirPods 3 running the 4B66 version.

Apple’s website doesn’t offer much information about the specific feature improvements, bug fixes, and changes with this firmware update for the AirPods lineup, so we remain in the dark about features to expect. So, it is likely that this firmware update just brings bug fixes and performance tweaks.

Unlike iPhones, there is no trigger to update your AirPods. Typically firmware is installed over the air, and this happens when your AirPods are connected with iPhone or iPad. If you want to force an update, then put the AirPods in the case, connect the case for charging. After a while, connect the AirPods with the iOS device. Ideally, the update process should start in a bit. Still confused? Check out our detailed guide on how to update AirPods and AirPods Pro firmware.

Don’t know which firmware your AirPods or AirPods Pro is running? Don’t worry; you can follow the steps below to check the AirPods firmware version.

Connect your AirPods with an iPhone or iPad

Remove the AirPods from their charging case.

Go to the Settings app on your device.

app on your device. Select General , and tap on About .

, and tap on . Tap on AirPods.

Now you should see the firmware version of AirPods right next to the Firmware Version title. Hopefully, Apple will add a feature that will let us update AirPods with a tap of a button.