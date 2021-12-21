Apple Stops Signing iOS 15.1 and iOS 15.1.1, Downgrading from iOS 15.2 No Longer Possible

Following the release of iOS 15.2 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.1.1 and iOS 15.1/iPadOS 15.1 for all compatible iPhones and iPads. This means it is no longer possible to downgrade your iPhone or iPad back to iOS 15.1/iOS 15.1.1 from iOS 15.2 unless and until you have the necessary SHSH blobs saved.

iOS 15.1.1 was only released for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series, while iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 was the last update available for other iPhones and iPads. iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 are relatively major point updates of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 that pack several new features and bug fixes.

The company has also already released the first iOS 15.3 beta to developers and public beta testers, but it does not contain any new changes.

While Apple previously continued signing an older iOS build for at least a couple of weeks after release, it has reduced the signing window to just one week now.

iPhone users mostly tend to downgrade their device back to an older version of iOS to jailbreak it. However, there’s no iOS 15 – iOS 15.2 jailbreak tool out yet, so it makes little sense for anyone to consider downgrading their device to an older iOS release.

If you have been holding out on upgrading to iOS 15.2 for a possible jailbreak, you should reconsider your decision. We are unlikely to see an iOS 15 jailbreak tool drop anytime soon, so you should instead update your iPhone to the latest iOS release and enjoy all the new features that it brings.