Apple Store Rolling Out Firmware Updater Tool for AirPods Pro

Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will now have access to a new AirPods Firmware Updater diagnostic tool, beginning early next week. However, this tool will not be rolling out to regular users.

The new diagnostic tool, called the “AirPods Firmware Updater,” can be used by Apple technicians who have access to the Apple Service Toolkit 2 to manually download the latest AirPods firmware update. It is reported that the diagnostics tool is only compatible with the AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case or a MagSafe charging case. There’s no indication to suggest if it will work with other AirPods models.

It is to be noted that the tool is not available for all users. It will only be rolling out to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

Updating your AirPods firmware isn’t as straightforward as that of your iPhones. Firmware updates are only available over the air, so your AirPods are updated when they’re connected with the iPhone or iPad. You can even force an update by putting the AirPods in the case and connecting it for charging. To make your life easier, you can check out our nifty guide on updating your Airpods firmware via iOS devices. However, if you’re using a non-iOS device, the AirPods Firmware Updater tool will come in handy. Moreover, the tool can help fix issues with mismatched firmware on your AirPods.

Just this week, Apple released a new firmware, version number 4C165, for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. You can check out your AirPods firmware version on your iOS device by navigating to Settings > General > About and tapping on AirPods.