The Best Post-Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals on Macs, iPads, and AirPods

If you missed the Black Friday and Cyber Monday wave of deals, here are a few good deals that are still available and worth checking out if you are in the market for an iPad, iPad Pro, MacBook, MacBook Pro, or AirPods.

Best iPad Pro Deals

B&H

Post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the retailer is offering Microsoft 365 Personal 12-month subscriptions for $45 after applying a $25 discount if you buy it with an iPad Pro. An advantage of buying from B&H is saving on sales tax if you have its Payboo card. Whatever amount you pay for sales tax will be credited to your account.

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,099 – Deal ($100 off)

Amazon

Amazon is offering up to $150 off on M1 iPad Pro even after the Black Friday weekend has passed. Check out the discounts below:

2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $849 – Deal ($50 off)

($50 off) 2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $979 – Deal ($120 off)

($120 off) 2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,429 – Deal ($70 off)

($70 off) 2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $949 – Deal ($50 off)

($50 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

($100 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $2,049 – Deal ($150 off)

($150 off) 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

Best Deals on iPad Air

Amazon

There is only one deal on the 2020 iPad Air that shaves $50 off its retail price

2020 10.9-inch 4th generation iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $749 – Deal ($50 off)

Best MacBook Air Deals

Amazon

Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the M1 MacBook Air, making it a great value-for-money purchase if the MacBook Pro is overkill for your use case.

M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage for $899 – Deal ($100 off)

B&H

The retailer is offering a similar $100 discount on the MacBook Air with increased 512GB storage. As mentioned for the iPad, you stand to save more on sales tax if you have its Payboo card.

M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage for $1,149 – Deal ($100 off)

Best MacBook Pro Deals

Amazon

Amazon is offering a respectable $150 discount on one MacBook Pro variant. We suggest you snag this deal before it runs out.

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage for $1,349 – Deal ($150 off)

B&H

You can save up to $200 on an Intel-based MacBook Pro if you aren’t chasing the latest and greatest Apple has to offer.

13-inch Intel MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage for $1,099 – Deal ($200 off)

($200 off) 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage for $1,599 – Deal ($100 off)

Best M1 Mac mini Deals

Amazon

There is a small $50 discount on the M1 Mac mini if you are looking to buy Apple’s smallest desktop Mac.

2020 M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage for $649 – Deal ($50 off)

B&H

In case 256GB storage from Amazon’s deal doesn’t quite cut it, the 1TB variant of the M1 Mac mini is discounted by $50 at B&H.

2020 M1 Mac mini with 16GB RAM, 1TB storage for $1,249 – Deal ($50 off)

Best AirPods and AirPods Pro Deals

Amazon

You can save up to $52 on Amazon on the latest AirPods Pro equipped with a wireless charging case.

AirPods 2 for $109 – Deal ($50 off)

($50 off) AirPods Pro for $197 – Deal ($52 off)

($52 off) AirPods 3 for $169 – Deal ($30 off)

B&H

Although lackluster, B&H also is offering small discounts on AirPods and AirPods Pro.

AirPods 2 for $125 – Deal ($35 off)

($35 off) AirPods Pro for $209 – Deal ($40 off)

In case you don’t find a suitable deal here and aren’t eager to get a new Apple device either, we suggest you wait it out until prices are discounted again. Did you spot a deal we didn’t mention? Let us know in the comments section below!