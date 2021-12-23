Check Out These 10 Useful iPhone Tips and Tricks Shared by Apple

Ahead of Christmas, Apple has shared a new video highlighting ten helpful iPhone tips and tricks on its YouTube channel. The suggestions are genuinely new and useful, and even long-time iPhone users will learn something new by watching the video.

Some tips like scanning a document using the Notes app or opening the Camera app from the lock screen are not new. However, others like the ability to drag and drop content across compatible apps and text replacement are relatively lesser-known.

Below is an overview of the ten tips shared by Apple.

You can swipe left or right in the Calculator app to erase a digit. There’s also a bonus tip highlighting you can long-press on a digit to copy it easily. In iOS 15, you can pin web links and Apple News articles in a Messages conversation. Stack your favorite widgets on top of one another, and you can cycle through them by swiping on them. You can add up to ten widgets in a stack. Long-press a photo to drag and drop it into compatible apps. Set up text replacement so that you don’t need to keep typing frequently used phrases. Open the Camera from the lock screen by swiping left. Scan a document using the Notes app. Live Text in the Camera app to scan text directly and interact with them. Jump to the first photo in an album or gallery by tapping the top of the screen. Access Spotlight from the lock screen or home screen by swiping down on the display.

You can also go through our list of the best iOS 15 tips and tricks to know some more useful and lesser-known features of the OS and your iPhone.