Another Report Claims 27-Inch iMac Pro Will Debut with miniLED Display

DSCC’s display analyst Ross Young claimed that Apple’s upcoming iMac Pro will sport a 27-inch miniLED display. Now, DigiTimes corroborates the rumor in a preview of its upcoming report.

The launch window for the 27-inch iMac Pro is expected to be sometime in the first half of 2022. Its miniLED display would bring several benefits into the picture (yes, literally) such as better contrast ratios, improved blacks, better reproduction of HDR content, and improved peak brightness. The display is also expected to be flanked by thinner bezels than the older iMac Pro.

Young recently tweeted an excerpt of the publication’s story that corroborated his rumor. It read:

“Suppliers have kicked off their shipments in small volume for 27-inch iMac series that will come with a mini LED display, according to industry sources.”

Digitimes reconfirms my 27" iMac Pro MiniLED leak and says parts production has started… pic.twitter.com/anpVKtQyIH — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 21, 2021

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also speculated about Apple possibly planning to release a “revamped, high-end iMac with Apple Silicon” in 2022. Meanwhile, leaker Dylan on Twitter shared more details. He claimed that Apple will offer the new iMac with a base configuration of 16GB RAM and 512GB solid-state storage, much like the new MacBook Pro. He added that the upcoming iMac can be configured with an M1 Max or M1 Pro chip.

Dylan added that there could be other configurations as well, but details were scarce at the time. Besides a top-tier miniLED display, the iMac Pro is also rumored to sport an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and USB-C ports for connectivity. Just like its smaller sibling, the 24-inch iMac, this one could also have ethernet on the charging brick, and support for Face ID, although the latter remains unconfirmed.

The new 27-inch iMac Pro will have the “Pro” branding to distinguish it from the lineup of colorful 24-inch iMac models Apple launched earlier this year. Further, it is likely that the iMac Pro will not be as colorful since it will be geared towards professionals instead of everyday users.

Are you excited about the launch of the new 27-inch iMac Pro? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.